September 13, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning were chilly with areas of dense fog at 42-48.
Highs today reached xx-xx with some hit-or-miss spotty/scattered showers/t'showers bubbling up.
________________________________________________
Some brief little downpours did produce up to " rainfall.
________________________________________________
So.......................first...............
The first 10 days of this forecast & overall outlook............
Let's dig in......
________________________________________________
Areas of dense fog tonight with 40-46 will give way to 70-76 Thursday with sun & cumulus clouds (with northeast wind).
With some areas of dense fog & clouds Friday morning with 42-48, cumulus/sun & 73-78 (east to southeast east).
As for Saturday, with increasing clouds, highs of 76-81 are expected with southwest wind.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Lee will likely make landfall in far eastern Maine or New Brunswick Saturday late evening-night as a Category 1 or 2 storm. However, it will have a Cat. 4 type surge & the tropical storm force gusts may extend all the way to eastern Long Island & Vermont. Hurricane force gusts will reach coastal Rhode Island & Massachusetts to Maine, as well as the higher elevations of New Hampshire to northeastern Vermont.
Up to 6" of rainfall is possible over Maine.
________________________________________________
A few to some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Saturday night with lows 59-63.
________________________________________________
With clouds/sun, a few more to some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Sunday with highs 73-78.
________________________________________________
We warm up nicely next week. After below normal temperatures Monday at 72-76, we are back to 76-80 Tuesday & 80-85 Wednesday with sunshine.
82-86 is likely next Thursday & Friday.
________________________________________________
With landfalling potential tropical system(s) in Mexico, tremendous tropical moisture will surge northward around periphery of upper ridge, into the Plains mid- to late-next week.
________________________________________________
The deep tropical moisture with local flooding from Texas to Manitoba will also have a severe risk. This, as strong flow aloft with upper trough ejecting out of the Rockies, moves into the Plains. Meanwhile, strong, tropical flow with 70s dew points will be surging from the south to southeast at the surface.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot could swing by Newfoundland around September 22 after impacting Bermuda around September 20.
________________________________________________
We will likely get in on showers & storms off & on September 23-27 with above normal temperatures.
The main corridor of parameters suggesting SLIGHT RISK for severe is Minnesota, Wisconsin to Iowa to Missouri, Kansas & Nebraska, but we may end up with MARGINAL RISK scenario a day or two in that 23-27 time frame (given the parameters seen).
________________________________________________
