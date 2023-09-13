September 13, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Now Through October Forecast & More Information On This Winter.....

Lows this morning were chilly with areas of dense fog at 42-48.
A few locations in southern Indiana & Illinois were within 3 degrees of a record low, which record lows did occur in northeastern Minnesota. Hibbing dropped to 26. Even northern Iowa dropped to the 30s with Forest City at 37 & 36 northwest of Mason City.
The record heat in western Europe has contracted & shifted eastward. Record warmth over the past 24 hours has occurred from Bulgaria & Hungary to Poland, Belarus & Estonia.
Highs today reached 68-75 with some hit-or-miss spotty/scattered showers/t'showers bubbling up.
Doppler radar estimates & actual gauge amounts:
So.......................first...............
The first 10 days of this forecast & overall outlook............
Let's dig in......
Areas of dense fog tonight with 40-46 will give way to 70-76 Thursday with sun & cumulus clouds (with northeast wind).
With some areas of dense fog & clouds Friday morning with 42-48, cumulus/sun & 73-78 (east to southeast east).
As for Saturday, with increasing clouds, highs of 76-81 are expected with southwest wind.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Lee will likely make landfall in far eastern Maine or New Brunswick Saturday late evening-night as a Category 1 or 2 storm. However, it will have a Cat. 4 type surge & the tropical storm force gusts may extend all the way to eastern Long Island & Vermont. Hurricane force gusts will reach coastal Rhode Island & Massachusetts to Maine, as well as the higher elevations of New Hampshire to northeastern Vermont.
Up to 6" of rainfall is possible over Maine.
A few to some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Saturday night with lows 59-63.
With clouds/sun, a few more to some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Sunday with highs 73-78.
We warm up nicely next week. After below normal temperatures Monday at 72-76, we are back to 76-80 Tuesday & 80-85 Wednesday with sunshine.
82-86 is likely next Thursday & Friday.
With landfalling potential tropical system(s) in Mexico, tremendous tropical moisture will surge northward around periphery of upper ridge, into the Plains mid- to late-next week.
________________________________________________
The deep tropical moisture with local flooding from Texas to Manitoba will also have a severe risk. This, as strong flow aloft with upper trough ejecting out of the Rockies, moves into the Plains. Meanwhile, strong, tropical flow with 70s dew points will be surging from the south to southeast at the surface.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Margot could swing by Newfoundland around September 22 after impacting Bermuda around September 20.
We will likely get in on showers & storms off & on September 23-27 with above normal temperatures.
The main corridor of parameters suggesting SLIGHT RISK for severe is Minnesota, Wisconsin to Iowa to Missouri, Kansas & Nebraska, but we may end up with MARGINAL RISK scenario a day or two in that 23-27 time frame (given the parameters seen).
Colder surge, then warmer surge, then colder surge again (with first patchy frost in some areas.....then 80-84.....then frost & freeze at 27-32) will round out the October 1-15 period.
Dry to wetter, then dry weather should occur (averages out to normal rainfall).
It then looks like a warm-up with above normal rainfall before another round of below normal temperatures occurs in the October 16-28 period.
It seems unlikely that a really hard freeze (25) will occur in the area before October 31 at this point, but multiple 27-32 mornings will likely occur.
The oddities with this El Nino continue.
The eastern Equatorial Pacific continues to heat up into full-fledged potent El Nino.
However, note how unusually warm it is in the northern & northwestern Pacific.
In a moderate to strong El Nino situation you get cooler water in the northwest to northern Pacific, as the PDO & ENSO are strongly linked. A +PDO (unusually cool water North Pacific) coincides with an El Nino. However, we have an odd situation of an El Nino with a -PDO (warm water North Pacific). The only thing normal for an El Nino to any degree north of the Equator is the warm water off the West Coast & Baja & the cool water from Hawaii northeastward.
Only two years since at least 1900 (in SST anomaly reconstruction) have shown a lack of coupling at his time of year: 1940 & 1994.
Both ended up as El Nino Modokis with a coupling ensuing toward late Fall. both were of moderate El Nino Modoki intensity.
Currently, the Nino 3.4 index says we are going toward strong El Nino & are already well into a potent El Nino.
However, the Multi-Variant Index (MEI) say we are in weak El Nino. What does this mean?
The MEI is a good measure of the ocean-atmosphere coupling of the El Nino, while the other shows strictly the El Nino from an ocean sea surface temperature view point, expelling any atmospheric component.
So, we have this very potent El Nino evolving, but a lack of atmospheric coupling. Why? Well, you do see this more with an evolving Modoki than traditional El Nino, but rarely does the lack of coupling last this long. Rarely is such a potent El Nino scenario fail to couple with the atmosphere by now.
This is likely tied to the lack of cooling in the North Pacific. As a result, we are beginning to entire new territory whereby the lack of coupling is far exceeding 1940 or 1994.
Ocean says we are well into big El Nino, atmosphere says no so fast with El Nino climate no taking hold yet (as see in the low values of the MEI). In fact, the MEI has only very recently finally entered El Nino cusp (barely).
The lack of atmospheric coupling of the El Nino has likely led to the robust Atlantic hurricane season that is usually tamed by the shear of El Nino.
Winter shows tendency for strong Modoki El Nino in the ocean & atmosphere after this lack of coupling.
This pattern supports big yield losses potential for southern Brazil soybean & corn growing areas. This will have a big ripple effect for our local farmers in potentially driving up the corn & soybean price.
Big droughts, heat & fires may also hit the Indo Pacific region, along with parts of Australia.
So.....
South & East are colder than normal overall & we trend milder than normal for winter.
December-January-February precipitation regime for the Lower 48:
Very snowy winter is expected for the Northeast & Appalachians (compared to normal), as well as for parts of the Tennessee Valley.
There is elevated risk of a significant ice storm in the Appalachians to Piedmont of the Carolinas & northern Georgia, as well as even over the Northeast.
I have concerns about the drier than normal winter here & in the Plains to the Northwest over that warmer than normal area. This may induce feedbacks that bring widespread drought from the Midwest to Pacific Northwest by Spring.
Latest data suggests that ample rainfall early through late Spring will offset this in our area, but we need to monitor this.
We will quickly (potentially unusually quickly) move out of Modoki El Nino to neutral conditions by next Summer. So, other players to the pattern will emerge by next Summer.
If feedbacks overrule other players on the climate field, then drought may rear its ugly head in parts of the Corn Belt (especially western Corn Belt). We will see. There is no good analog data to support this right now, but it is just an observation. More research will be forthcoming.