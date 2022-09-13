September 13, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update

After highs yesterday of only 59-65 & lows of 50-55 this morning, highs today reached 66-77.
This fell short in parts of the area from the projected highs of 72-78.
This was due to the low clouds taking longer to break up & very gradually decrease.
Areas of fog are expected tonight with lows 50-54, followed by 80-85 tomorrow with light wind.
After patchy fog & 53-58 tomorrow night, sunshine & 82-87 is expected Thursday with continued light winds.
After patchy fog & 57-63 Friday morning, sunshine should give way to highs of 84-89 on Friday.
The weekend to early next week looks very warm to hot & increasingly humid with warmer overnights. Winds will be southerly to southwesterly with lots of sunshine daily & highs generally 87-91. Heat indices will eventually rise to the 94-97 range next week.
You can see the heat expanding over the central & eastern U.S. with temperatures above to well-above normal.
Record heat may occur in the Plains late next week & we may be near or at record hot levels near September 21'ish period. Record highs for the September 20-23 period are 94-95 at Greater Lafayette.
U.S. CFS model shows this heat expanding over all areas east of the Rockies with time.
West should still be cooler than normal.
A summery "Ring of Fire" pattern will evolve with clusters & completes of storms from far northern Minnesota & Manitoba & northwestern Ontario to northern New England.
Eventually upper trough in the west will eject into the Plains, leading to a robust severe weather episode. It already shows up well in the CIPS analog data.
As for us, the better shear & wind fields aloft are largely northwest & north of our area with the system (ENHANCED RISK-type parameters show up), we may see some severe weather as a secondary (but weaker) upper trough impact our area.
It still appears our first 40s of the Fall (for lows) will arrive with these upper troughs & surface cold front.
Lows 39-45 are possible closer to September 26/27 with highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
After that cool snap to get some foliage to begin to change, we are right back to the Endless Summer.
I think above normal temperatures could be dominant until we see a quick shot of colder air with frost & freezing at the end of October.
All long-range data suggests quite dry October for us.
MJO does go to phases more conducive for tropical impacts in the Gulf, Caribbean & East Coast at the very end of September to early October.
It may give a window for us to get some more rainfall in October amidst drier times.
During the times we do get rain, we still may have severe risk.
The first have of November looks warmer than normal, then colder than normal second half of November with some severe risk here or nearby thrown into the mix early to mid November.