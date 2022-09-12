 Skip to main content
September 12, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-First Truly Fall Day, But A Big Summer Return

3

0.40"-2.50" rain fell Saturday to today (much of it Saturday night & then again Sunday morning to early afternoon).  Much of the viewing area saw 0.60-1.20".

4

Today's high of 62 (at the Purdue Airport) with the showers & overcast skies & brisk winds, made it the first truly Fall-like day of the year.

This was the first high temperatures less than 65 for the Fall season & the coolest day since May 6.

When looking back to 1879, the average first occurrence with a high less than 65 is September 24.

3

Temperatures reached 59-65 degrees (14-18 degrees below normal) for the highs with some rain & gray skies & a brisk wind.

3

Lows 51-56 are expected tonight with some holes in the overcast at times with a few isolated light showers & some sprinkles.

Winds will decrease & turn to west-northwest at 7-12 mph.

1

Gradual clearing trend will be underway tomorrow with 72-79 & a northwest wind 10-22 mph turning to the north.

2

50-56 is likely tomorrow night with mostly clear skies & patchy fog.

4

80-85 with lots of sun & a light northwest wind is expected Wednesday.

5

Note in the modeling, in this image the Japanese or JMA shows the 5,000' temps skyrocketing as heat builds with ridge late week through next week.

3

Friday shows the heat expansion via surface temperatures in the U.S. modeling.

1

U.S. CFS model shows the heat taking over late week through next week. 

3

Euro shows the same thing.

2

CIPS analog is right on with it.

1

90s may return as we approach September 20 with near/record heat within our reach.

3

Severe risk (here via CIPS analog) will develop in the Northern Plains & Upper Midwest to western Corn Belt & move eastward.

This will occur with strong cold front & a couple upper troughs pushing eastward into the intense heat.

2

Dry weather will accompany our heat with wet weather in the north, but we look to get storms with surface cold front.

3

Much cooler weather follows that surface cold front.

A period of below normal temperatures are possible for a few days in late September.

3

The projected storms via the Euro:

3
4

Note the chilly lows behind the front with a couple to few nights of 40-44 late month.

2

Warm front working back northward may bring chilly rain to Iowa & northern Illinois, but some scattered storms here.

This front is the beginning of some very warm weather (in comparison to normal) in October.

1

October warmth really gets going.  Note the October 9th, 7 a.m. temperatures WAY above normal.

2

Early to mid October shows above to well-above normal temperatures in our area.

This is shown via the Euro model below then.........

2

.......CFS model.

1

Euro precipitation early to mid Oct. similar to CFS with dry trend.

1

Surge of wetness with severe risk then brief, sharp cool-down before we warm-up again will all occur in the second half of October.

