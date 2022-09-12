September 12, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-First Truly Fall Day, But A Big Summer Return

0.40"-2.50" rain fell Saturday to today (much of it Saturday night & then again Sunday morning to early afternoon). Much of the viewing area saw 0.60-1.20".
Today's high of 62 (at the Purdue Airport) with the showers & overcast skies & brisk winds, made it the first truly Fall-like day of the year.
This was the first high temperatures less than 65 for the Fall season & the coolest day since May 6.
When looking back to 1879, the average first occurrence with a high less than 65 is September 24.
Temperatures reached 59-65 degrees (14-18 degrees below normal) for the highs with some rain & gray skies & a brisk wind.
Lows 51-56 are expected tonight with some holes in the overcast at times with a few isolated light showers & some sprinkles.
Winds will decrease & turn to west-northwest at 7-12 mph.
Gradual clearing trend will be underway tomorrow with 72-79 & a northwest wind 10-22 mph turning to the north.
50-56 is likely tomorrow night with mostly clear skies & patchy fog.
80-85 with lots of sun & a light northwest wind is expected Wednesday.
Note in the modeling, in this image the Japanese or JMA shows the 5,000' temps skyrocketing as heat builds with ridge late week through next week.
Friday shows the heat expansion via surface temperatures in the U.S. modeling.
U.S. CFS model shows the heat taking over late week through next week.
Euro shows the same thing.
CIPS analog is right on with it.
90s may return as we approach September 20 with near/record heat within our reach.
Severe risk (here via CIPS analog) will develop in the Northern Plains & Upper Midwest to western Corn Belt & move eastward.
This will occur with strong cold front & a couple upper troughs pushing eastward into the intense heat.
Dry weather will accompany our heat with wet weather in the north, but we look to get storms with surface cold front.
Much cooler weather follows that surface cold front.
A period of below normal temperatures are possible for a few days in late September.
The projected storms via the Euro:
Note the chilly lows behind the front with a couple to few nights of 40-44 late month.
Warm front working back northward may bring chilly rain to Iowa & northern Illinois, but some scattered storms here.
This front is the beginning of some very warm weather (in comparison to normal) in October.
October warmth really gets going. Note the October 9th, 7 a.m. temperatures WAY above normal.
Early to mid October shows above to well-above normal temperatures in our area.
This is shown via the Euro model below then.........
.......CFS model.
Euro precipitation early to mid Oct. similar to CFS with dry trend.
Surge of wetness with severe risk then brief, sharp cool-down before we warm-up again will all occur in the second half of October.