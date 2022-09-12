September 12, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A cloudy, cool, and soggy Monday with a dry work week ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Well, if you are craving that fall feeling, you are going to love today's forecast! An interesting set-up is underway with a cut-off low to our north that will work in across Northern Indiana giving us chances for wrap-around scattered showers throughout the late morning and afternoon.
Morning lows are in the mid 50s with a brisk wind around 10 mph from the WSW. We’ll have increasing winds throughout the afternoon as well as increased cloudiness and chances for rain. This will keep temperatures from rising today. Look for highs only to be in the mid 60s.
We have to go back all the way to May 22nd, 23rd, 27th of this year to when we saw temperatures in the mid 60s!! Enjoy the fall-like air!
Rain chances today will start to ramp up late morning. It will not be an all-day rain by any means but scattered rain showers will really start after noontime today.
Tuesday
The low-pressure system will work eastward for Tuesday and will keep us with northwesterly winds for the day. We may see a couple of isolated sprinkles to start out the morning but mainly dry weather will be likely for most of the day as high pressure works in.
Morning lows on Tuesday will be back in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain chances. Then by the afternoon, clearing skies will ensue with more sunshine by late in the day. High temperatures will run below normal, in the mid 70s.
7-Day Outlook
The rest of the week will feature pleasant and dry weather with warming temperatures. As we get to Wednesday, high temperatures will return to slightly above normal. Dew points should remain comfortable so humidity should not be a major concern for the rest of the week.
Temperatures then climb into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend with dry air continuing. As of now, a few hints of rain could occur late Sunday night into Monday as another cold front moves in, but chances are low for now as we are a week out and model differences add uncertainty to the forecast. Overall, look for a dry and warmer pattern for the rest of the work week.