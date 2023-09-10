September 10, PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows this morning ran 45-53.
Highs today reached 73-82.
______________________________________
Lows of 53-57 are expected tonight with increasing clouds, especially in our northwestern areas.
Some showers/t'showers are expected for our northwestern & far western areas tomorrow, but the rest of the area gets in on rainfall by Monday evening to Monday night.
It will gradually become mostly cloudy from northwest & far west to southeast & east through the afternoon.
Highs will vary from 76-82 Monday with a southwest wind & then drop to 59-62 Monday night.
As for Tuesday, after some clearing, cumulus clouds bubble up in the afternoon with sunshine in cool air aloft & general upper troughiness for some spotty to scattered showers/t'showers.
With northwest winds, highs of 68-73 are expected.
______________________________________
In the cool air aloft, after morning patchy to areas of fog Wednesday & 45-49, 65-71 & a few isolated showers/t'showers are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will be north.
Patchy to areas of fog & a cold night is expected Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Lows of 39-45 are likely!
______________________________________
Thursday looks good with cumulus & sun with north winds & highs 66-71, followed by patchy fog & 40-45 Thursday night.
72-76 is likely Friday with sun & wind going to the northeast.
Wind goes to the south Saturday with increasing clouds & 76-81.
It appears the upper trough & cold front may be slowing down some, so most of Saturday is dry, but a few showers may get in here by evening-early night.
______________________________________
This cold front & upper trough continue to be EXTREMELY important to the track of Hurricane Lee. The hurricane may only be a 2 or 3 as it approaches the Northeast, but its sheer size & age will make for 4-5 type surge & the radius of the tropical storm & hurricane force wind field will be extremely wide. Idalia was an extremely compact Category 3. Lee may only be a 2, or 3, bit it will have a MUCH WIDER wind field.
That said, it is of interesting note that our two analog years for late Summer-Fall & Winter are 1940 & 1994. Oddly enough, a similar hurricane impacted the Northeast in 1940.
It was pulled toward the Carolinas, then hugged the Northeast from New Jersey to Massachusetts to the Canadian Maritimes. New Jersey & Massachusetts was hit the hardest at the Category 2 storm led to damage.
Note how Lee is tugged toward the coast, then is pulled & paralleled along the Northeast Coast.
Given that wind field, the large area of rain & high seas, regardless of an exact Northeast landfall, damage would be substantial.
The slight delay in the trough by an extra 6-8 hours will help to perhaps tug on it towards the Northeast, leading to more impact.
If it gets really close to Massachusetts or Rhode Island or Maine or we have a landfall there, it will be a billion-dollar disaster.
So, scattered showers & t'storms will be possible here Saturday night-Sunday with upper 70s to lower 80s.
______________________________________
Some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Tuesday, September 19 with upper troughiness & 69-73, followed by better weather with 70s & lows 50 to the 50s for several days.
______________________________________
______________________________________
______________________________________
______________________________________
