September 10, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Rainfall Ahead Along with a Big Cool-Down, But We Then Heat Back Up with Some Storms Late, Late Month to Early October....

Lows this morning ran 45-53.
Highs today reached 73-82.
______________________________________
Lows of 52-57 are expected tonight with increasing clouds, especially in our northwestern areas. Some patchy fog is possible.
Some showers/t'showers are expected for our northwestern & far western areas tomorrow, but the rest of the area gets in on rainfall by Monday evening to Monday night.
It will gradually become mostly cloudy from northwest & far west to southeast & east through the afternoon.
Highs will vary from 76-82 Monday with a southwest wind & then drop to 59-62 Monday night.
As for Tuesday, after some clearing, cumulus clouds bubble up in the afternoon with sunshine in cool air aloft & general upper troughiness for some spotty to scattered showers/t'showers.
With northwest winds, highs of 68-73 are expected.
______________________________________
In the cool air aloft, after morning patchy to areas of fog Wednesday & 45-49, 65-71 & a few isolated showers/t'showers are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Winds will be north.
Patchy to areas of fog & a cold night is expected Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Lows of 39-45 are likely!
______________________________________
Thursday looks good with cumulus & sun with north winds & highs 66-71, followed by patchy fog & 40-45 Thursday night.
72-76 is likely Friday with sun & wind going to the northeast.
Wind goes to the south Saturday with increasing clouds & 76-81.
It appears the upper trough & cold front may be slowing down some, so most of Saturday is dry, but a few showers may get in here by evening-early night.
______________________________________
This cold front & upper trough continue to be EXTREMELY important to the track of Hurricane Lee. The hurricane may only be a 2 or 3 as it approaches the Northeast, but its sheer size & age will make for 4-5 type surge & the radius of the tropical storm & hurricane force wind field will be extremely wide. Idalia was an extremely compact Category 3. Lee may only be a 2, or 3, bit it will have a MUCH WIDER wind field.
That said, it is of interesting note that our two analog years for late Summer-Fall & Winter are 1940 & 1994. Oddly enough, a similar hurricane impacted the Northeast in 1940.
It was pulled toward the Carolinas, then hugged the Northeast from New Jersey to Massachusetts to the Canadian Maritimes. New Jersey & Massachusetts was hit the hardest at the Category 2 storm led to damage.
However, 1940 was not like the catastrophic 1938 hurricane for the Northeast....the worst hurricane there since 1821.
______________________________________
Note how Lee is tugged toward the coast, then is pulled & paralleled along the Northeast Coast.
Given that wind field, the large area of rain & high seas, regardless of an exact Northeast landfall, damage would be substantial.
The slight delay in the trough by an extra 6-8 hours will help to perhaps tug on it towards the Northeast, leading to more impact.
If it gets really close to Massachusetts or Rhode Island or Maine or we have a landfall there, it will be a billion-dollar disaster.
So, scattered showers & t'storms will be possible here Saturday night-Sunday with upper 70s to lower 80s.
______________________________________
Your 10-day forecast:
______________________________________
Some scattered showers/t'showers are possible Tuesday, September 19 with upper troughiness & 69-73, followed by better weather with 70s & lows 50 to the 50s for several days.
I'd still watch a narrow window for all of the MCSs tracking over drought-stricken Texas to move into the Gulf & potentially induce a tropical depression or tropical storm.
______________________________________
There continues to be that tendency for later September warmth, though.
We will indeed need to watch Margot, which will likely be a hurricane in the western Atlantic.
Although the generally number of tropical system will be very few, the two that are out there in the Atlantic (Lee & Margot), will be major. Over the past few weeks we have had a tremendous amount of activity in the Atlantic Basin. This regime is much more low key in number, but significant in the stature of the only two storms over the next few weeks.
______________________________________
With that heat, we also have quite a bit of CAPE (instability for storms) & higher humidity in the Plains to the Midwest, signaling some severe weather events late September to the start of October.
Some of those storms will make it in here.
Surface-based CAPE projections:
______________________________________
With the CAPE, West upper trough will be plowing southeast, then northeastward.
This implies multi-day severe weather episodes in the Plains from Minnesota & North Dakota to Texas with storms eventually making it to the Midwest & Lower Ohio Valley.
80s to 90 are possible here with dew points surging to 68-73.
______________________________________
Colder pattern should then arrive with upper trouginess after October 5.
______________________________________