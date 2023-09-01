September 1, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heating Up & Turning Muggy with Some Showers & Storms Ahead....with the Trends Into October....

August ended up slightly cooler than normal (third consecutive month). This, despite the hottest period of Summer occurring during the month. However, 13 of the 31 days saw highs only in the 70s. 12 of the 31 days saw lows in the 50s. So, other than the two random spurts of intense heat, it was an overall quite temperature month.
It also ended up wetter than normal (second consecutive month after drier than normal June with the flash drought):
_______________________________________
After lows yesterday morning at 44-52, high yesterday at 72-77 & lows this morning at 47-53, highs today reached 79-84.
_______________________________________
Latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows lingering D0 or Abnormal Dryness in a bit of the area.
_______________________________________
We heat up again, but the high humidity does not arrive until Tuesday with dew points surging to 70-74. These dew points are nothing like the 80-85 dew points of the last intense heat.
Wednesday & Thursday look muggy with dew points 72-75.
Highs & heat indices:
We do cool off back to 83-87 next Friday & 84-88 next weekend, but that is still above normal.
_______________________________________
Overall, the warmth is dominant right through mid-September with mean temperatures above to well-above normal.
_______________________________________
In terms of rainfall, our next potential looks to begin Tuesday with a few pop-storms possible in the afternoon.
This, as plume of tropical moisture pivots around back edge of Bermuda High & low pressure with lowering pressures from monsoonal storms pull the moisture north & northeastward..
_______________________________________
Wednesday looks hot & muggy to oppressive with scattered storms as tropical moisture continues to migrate north & northeastward. The bigger storms with SLIGHT RISK parameters should pop late in the day Minnesota to Wisconsin to Ontario.
_______________________________________
It appears a scattering of storms should pop Thursday over the area, but the better wind fields for organized severe weather are north of us. We may very well end up with MARGINAL RISK over northern Illinois to our northwestern counties, but overall it is more semi-organized air-mass pulsey storms (rather than organized longer-lasting storms).
_______________________________________
Friday & Saturday to late Sunday of next week look dry, but we need to watch later, late Sunday-Sunday night to even Monday, September 11, for storm risk.
IR satellite simulation shows the storms in the Plains to western & central Corn Belt that may impact us.
_______________________________________
We need to watch the southern & western Gulf of Mexico for tropical development in that September 10-13 period. Potential is there for a tropical system to develop & impact Mexico or Texas.
Frontal stalling in our area for a couple of days with moisture from Pacific hurricane may keep some showers & storms in the forecast for September 12-13.
_______________________________________
September 14-15 shows a lot of deep tropical moisture from the Pacific & the landfalling potential Texas or Mexico tropical system with stalled front over the Midwest.
This means wet pattern in that mid-month period as the Bermuda high pumps that deep moisture from the tropics northward with dew points in the low to mid 70s & temperatures mostly in the 80s.
_______________________________________
Sharply cooler regime still look possible for a period after the mid-point of September.
Although the tropics look less active near September 13-22, they may crank back up after September 22-October 4.
_______________________________________
Widespread above normal temperatures return for late September to early October.
_______________________________________
The two most similar regimes since 1895 that are similar to now is 1940 & 1994.
Near October 10-20, 1940 & 1994 trend shows below to well-below normal temperatures across the Northeast U.S., the East Coast, Southeast & all the way to the Southwest, while the western Corn Belt, Northern Plains & Rockies to the Pacific Northwest is abnormally warm.
That looks an awful lot like my December-February mean temperature trend based on analog & model analysis. It shows the El Nino & even some El Nino Modoki climate in 1940 & 1994 by October, which would make sense to start ramping in the Fall.
It does look like a very snowy, cold winter in the Northeast. Above normal snowfall in the Piedmont South & Appalachians to Arkansas & Texas to the Southwest is expected with significant Piedmont to mid-Atlantic ice storm(s) possible.
_______________________________________
I took a piece of mid-October & end of October 1940 & 1994. Our area to the Northern Plains & Pacific Northwest averaged above normal temperature-wise in a sampling of those two periods.
The Northeast was unseasonably cool, as was the Southwest Deserts. The South moderated to near normal, but of note is the abnormally high CAPE Texas to parts of the South, which implies pretty high severe weather risk perhaps Memphis to Dallas to Houston to New Orleans to Jackson. CAPE anomalies are less east & southeastward.
Above normal CAPE:
________________________________________