Sentencing continued for man linked to Delphi double homicides

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — A new twist in the Kegan Kline case: A sentencing set to take place Thursday in Miami County was instead continued by a judge.
The defense asked for more time to review the case for a potential plea withdrawal.
Kline pleaded guilty to 30 charges, including possession of child pornography and child exploitation.
As we've reported, Kline is suspected of running the catfish "anthony_shots" social media account.
Police believe that account was the last to communicate with Liberty German before she and Abigail Williams were killed.
But Kline is not a suspect or person of interest in the Delphi double homicides.
His next hearing is set for June first.