Senior prank closes Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School

MICHGANTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School is closed Monday after an overnight senior prank.
Supt. Jeremy Fewell says a group of seniors broke into the school and covered the hallways with baby oil.
The oil is causing slip and fall concerns and is making the school unsafe for students and staff.
Custodians couldn't clean up the mess in time for school to start, so bus drivers took students back home for the day.
Fewell hopes the school can reopen tomorrow.
Administrators are pulling possible security video of the pranksters. The case is considered vandalism and is under investigation.