Senator Young Addresses Housing Affordability

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) - Indiana Senator Young is taking his "Housing Affordability Tour" across the state. He's speaking with realtors about limited housing options, and rising costs to buy a home.
Young made his stop in Kokomo on Wednesday, June 28. Realtors from across Howard and Cass counties came to the fire side chat. They spoke with Young about how difficult it has been to sell houses when there aren't many available, and ones that are available are too expensive.
One realtor said the last time he looked for a house, less than 50 were available in the county. Young says there is not enough supply for the demand.
"Indiana's leaders for a number of years have been doing a great job attracting employers into this state. We're seeing additional employers announce big deals as part of the CHIPS and Science Act," he said. "But we need to make sure that we have enough housing for workers. Otherwise the employers aren't going to continue to move here. That's been a real constraint to our economic growth."
Young is proposing three pieces of legislation to solve the housing problems across the state:
-The Neighborhood Home Investments Act
-The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act
They will revitalize distressed neighborhoods, eliminate barriers to much needed housing, and improve and expand low income housing tax credit.
The goal is to put more houses onto the market. This will lower peoples' rents, and create more affordable prices. Young said it will also clean up communities.
"So this would not only create more housing stock, lowering the cost of housing and rents, but it would also clean up eyesores in local communities, repositories for criminal activity," Young said.
Young believes these three pieces of legislation he's proposing will get the state of Indiana back on track with the housing market.