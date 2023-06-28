 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Senator Young Addresses Housing Affordability

  Updated
  • 0
Senator Young Addresses Housing Affordability

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) - Indiana Senator Young is taking his "Housing Affordability Tour" across the state. He's speaking with realtors about limited housing options, and rising costs to buy a home.

Young made his stop in Kokomo on Wednesday, June 28. Realtors from across Howard and Cass counties came to the fire side chat. They spoke with Young about how difficult it has been to sell houses when there aren't many available, and ones that are available are too expensive. 

One realtor said the last time he looked for a house, less than 50 were available in the county. Young says there is not enough supply for the demand.

"Indiana's leaders for a number of years have been doing a great job attracting employers into this state. We're seeing additional employers announce big deals as part of the CHIPS and Science Act," he said. "But we need to make sure that we have enough housing for workers. Otherwise the employers aren't going to continue to move here. That's been a real constraint to our economic growth."

Young is proposing three pieces of legislation to solve the housing problems across the state:

-The Neighborhood Home Investments Act

-The Yes In My Backyard Act

-The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act

They will revitalize distressed neighborhoods, eliminate barriers to much needed housing, and improve and expand low income housing tax credit.

The goal is to put more houses onto the market. This will lower peoples' rents, and create more affordable prices. Young said it will also clean up communities.

"So this would not only create more housing stock, lowering the cost of housing and rents, but it would also clean up eyesores in local communities, repositories for criminal activity," Young said.

Young believes these three pieces of legislation he's proposing will get the state of Indiana back on track with the housing market.

