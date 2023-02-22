Senator Todd Young visiting Purdue campus this afternoon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This afternoon U.S. Senator Todd Young will be making his way to Purdue University's Campus. He'll be in West Lafayette to continue his tours and discuss the CHIPS and Science Act.
Senator Young helped author the bill that was signed into law this past August. The bill is greatly focused on science and technology, therefore affecting Purdue directly.
The CHIPS and Science Act was created and put into law to ensure America's Global Leadership in these subjects.
This visit from the Senator is to see the new Stratolaunch partnership on campus. The goal is to advance high speed technology and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles.
You may remember, Senator Young brought Purdue President Dr. Mung Chiang with him to the State of the Union Address.
Young said in a press release earlier this month, "Dr. Chiang was an early supporter of the Endless Frontier legislation that became the CHIPS and Science Act, and Purdue University will be an instrumental partner in the implementation of key education and research components of the new law."
News 18 will have continuing coverage of this visit throughout the day.