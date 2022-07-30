Senate passes SB-1, banning nearly all abortions statewide in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — After six days of public testimony, heated floor debates, and impassioned pleas from advocates on both sides of the issue, the Indiana Senate voted Saturday to pass Senate Bill One, which would ban nearly all abortions in Indiana.
The bill would ban nearly all abortions in the state and is poised to make Indiana the first state in the nation to pass abortion legislation since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.
In a rare Saturday session, senators on both sides of the abortion issue debated for nearly four hours before ultimately passing Senate Bill One. It was a close vote, passing 26 to 20. Sen. Ron Alting voted against the bill as promised. He said that it's flawed in many ways.
"The only exception in this bill truly is the life of the mother and there's so much red tape in it that it's unbelievable," Sen. Alting said. If somebody wants a lot of government, they got it today."
Multiple Senate Democrats argued the process has been rushed. Sen. Tim Lanane suggested the senate, made up of 42 men and 8 women, should not be in control of this decision.
The bill's author, Sen. Sue Glick, said the discussion goes beyond women.
"Generally most of these decisions are not female only," Sen. Glick said. "And we forget there are others involved in this issue as well. So I think we're trying to broaden the decision making process and not narrow it to the point where no one else has anything to say in regard to these decisions."
Senate President Pro Tem Rodrick Bray said the divisive nature of the debates this work are to be expected.
"It just shows the challenge of this issue," Bray said. "It's hard on members of the minority caucus. It's hard on members of the majority caucus. So we're chaffing against one another, as we frequently do, but this has brought people to a point where it's a little more raw than most."
If this bill becomes law, Sen. Alting said that it will not be a pro-life measure, especially for rape survivors.
"They're as innocent as the unborn child that we're trying to protect," Sen. Alting said. "They're both innocent, and this bill weighs heavy on one and forgets the other."
After passing the abortion bill, the Senate also passed Senate Bill 3, the proposed gas tax cap bill.
The upper chamber will take up House Bill 10-01 on Monday.
Senate Bill 1 will now move to the House for further debate next week.