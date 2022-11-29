Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be associated with a line of showers and storms. Gradient winds will gust to 45 mph this afternoon and evening before the strongest winds arrive tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&