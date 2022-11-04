Sen. Braun makes stop in Lafayette ahead of election day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— U.S. Sen. Mike Braun stopped in Lafayette Friday as a part of his three-day statewide tour in an effort to make a final push before election day.
According to Braun, even though he isn't up for re-election this cycle, he's doing this because he believes in the importance of local elections.
Braun was joined by local and state GOP candidates including April O'Brien for Fairfield Township Trustee and Jason Huber for Tippecanoe County Sheriff as well as others.
Speakers included Senator Braun, Dan Elliot for Indiana State Treasurer and Diego Morales for Secretary of State.
Braun told a story of a past election in his hometown of Jasper, Indiana. This is his example of how important each and every vote is.
"We were in the local VFW in Jasper, watching the vote come in, listening to the radio, keeping the tally," Braun said. "It ended up in a tie. It can happen. There are a lot of races that are very close. If you're complaining about things, regardless of which party you're in, get out and vote."
Supporters like Joan Bonnet were also in attendance.
According to Bonnet, you can't let your guard down in these final days.
"It's just like a marathon. You have to keep pushing to the tape," Bonnet said. "And as I was taught early on, you have to run like you're 20 points behind. Otherwise, you get complacent and you get let down. But you have to keep pushing and run all the way to the tape."
Sen. Braun will continue his tour Saturday in Southern Indiana, making stops in Indianapolis, Clarksville, Jeffersonville and New Albany.