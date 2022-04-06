 Skip to main content
Sen. Braun introduces bill to rein in government spending

Sen. Mike Braun

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLFI) — Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) is sponsoring a bill that he said will gradually rein-in the growth of federal spending, using flexible budget caps.

The bill uses a formula that fluctuates with the expansion or contraction of the US economy. 

Braun said it could help balance the federal budget, excluding debt, in as little as 15 years.   

It would require the Congressional Budget Office to give Congress a spending cap estimate at the beginning of every budget process.

Congress would then allocate funds according to that cap.

