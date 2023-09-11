 Skip to main content
Semi truck driver arrested after hospitalizing school bus driver

Jasper County School Bus Crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi truck driver is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left a bus driver trapped for several hours.

Indiana State Police says troopers recently responded to a crash involving a school bus and a semi on I-65 at the 222 mile marker in Jasper County.

Troopers found the school bus in a ditch with the driver trapped inside.

Good Samaritans provided aid to both drivers, but the semi driver unexpectedly drove away.

Troopers later found the semi at a gas station and arrested the truck driver with a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving catastrophic bodily injury.

The truck driver is identified as Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam, 57, from Atlanta.

The bus driver was extricated and was to a Chicago hospital for potential life-threatening injuries.

