Semi truck driver arrested after hospitalizing school bus driver

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi truck driver is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left a bus driver trapped for several hours.
Indiana State Police says troopers recently responded to a crash involving a school bus and a semi on I-65 at the 222 mile marker in Jasper County.
Troopers found the school bus in a ditch with the driver trapped inside.
Good Samaritans provided aid to both drivers, but the semi driver unexpectedly drove away.
Troopers later found the semi at a gas station and arrested the truck driver with a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving catastrophic bodily injury.
The truck driver is identified as Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam, 57, from Atlanta.
The bus driver was extricated and was to a Chicago hospital for potential life-threatening injuries.