Semi crash closes I-65 in both directions south of St Rd 28 exit

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police have closed I-65 in both directions after a semi crash near mile marker 152. Officers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. involving two semis on I-65 northbound at the 151 mile marker. The location is several miles south of the State Road 28 (Frankfort) exit.
ISP said they expect northbound I-65 will be shut down for extended amount of time. Southbound should open shortly.
Initial reports said there was a fire but it has been put out.
At this time there is no word on the drivers.
We will have more information as it becomes available.