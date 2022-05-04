Self-storage wars being waged in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials want more say in where self-storage warehouses can set up shop in Tippecanoe County.
A proposed ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas. Those areas include much of Lafayette, as well as smaller towns like Stockwell.
The proposal comes as the historic Coca-Cola building in Lafayette is converted into indoor and outdoor storage units. Lafayette Economic Development Director Dennis Carson said he had higher hopes for that site.
"The last thought in my mind was self-storage," Carson told News 18. "What we're trying to do in the downtown area and the surrounding neighborhoods — bring more people in, add more vibrancy to the area and to the street and redevelop these sites that are gateways between the two cities — we just saw that it could be a higher and better use."
Lafayette city councilors and county commissioners approved the ordinance this week. It heads back to the Area Plan Commission for a final vote.