 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Self-storage wars being waged in Tippecanoe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Coke Building

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials want more say in where self-storage warehouses can set up shop in Tippecanoe County.

A proposed ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas. Those areas include much of Lafayette, as well as smaller towns like Stockwell.

The proposal comes as the historic Coca-Cola building in Lafayette is converted into indoor and outdoor storage units. Lafayette Economic Development Director Dennis Carson said he had higher hopes for that site.

"The last thought in my mind was self-storage," Carson told News 18. "What we're trying to do in the downtown area and the surrounding neighborhoods — bring more people in, add more vibrancy to the area and to the street and redevelop these sites that are gateways between the two cities — we just saw that it could be a higher and better use."

Lafayette city councilors and county commissioners approved the ordinance this week. It heads back to the Area Plan Commission for a final vote.

Tags

Recommended for you