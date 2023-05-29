Sectional Championship scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school baseball is officially done with sectional play. Now, teams who won move on to regionals. Regionals will take place this Saturday, June 3. Below are the scores from the sectional championships.
SCORES:
BASEBALL SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
CLASS 1A
Sectional No. 53 Tri-County:
Rossville def. Clinton Central, 6-3.
Sectional No. 54 LCC
Central Catholic def. Fountain Central, 13-0.
CLASS 2A
Sectional No. 35 Delphi:
Delphi def. Carroll, 2-0.
CLASS 3A
Sectional No. 20 Northwestern:
Frankfort def. Western, 2-1.
CLASS 4A
Sectional No. 7 Kokomo:
Harrison def. McCutcheon, 5-2.