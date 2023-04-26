Secretary of State Diego Morales in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI)-- Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales made a trip to the city of Frankfort Wednesday to encourage community members to vote.
In a Roundtable Meet and Greet organized by Mayor Judith Sheets, Morales spoke with the Hispanic community of the city about how important it is to register to vote and head to the poles.
"My job is to make sure to encourage every single eligible Hoosier to get to the poles and votes because one of my goals is to increase voter turn out," Morales said.
This all comes as the May Primary elections are just around the corner and take place May 2nd.
Mayor Sheets is also encouraging the community to take Morales' words to heart.
"I want to embrace our community more let them know how much we care about them and hope that they are encouraged by his words and they'll be more active in our community and get more involved," Sheets said.
Morales also used the Roundtable Meet and Greet to help inspire members of the next generation to make sure they work hard as members of the community and voting members of the country.