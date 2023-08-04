Second person charged in westside Walmart shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection to a shooting at a Walmart in March.
According to prosecutors, they'd arranged to meet in the store parking lot, intending to rob a man who thought he was meeting to sell a gun.
The victim was shot in the leg when he jumped out of the SUV to avoid the robbery.
Cade Davies-Gaeta was arrested the day after the shooting.
He's charged with Armed Robbery Causing Serious Bodily Injury.
Ellison is charged with three felonies, including Attempted Armed Robbery.