Second person charged in westside Walmart shooting

Emily Ellison

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection to a shooting at a Walmart in March.

According to prosecutors, they'd arranged to meet in the store parking lot, intending to rob a man who thought he was meeting to sell a gun.

The victim was shot in the leg when he jumped out of the SUV to avoid the robbery.

Cade Davies-Gaeta was arrested the day after the shooting.

He's charged with Armed Robbery Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Ellison is charged with three felonies, including Attempted Armed Robbery.

