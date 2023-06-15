Scotty McCreery is Coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium on Scott Street will host another country concert.
The artist will be Scotty McCreery, as this will be one of the many stops on his nationwide tour.
Scotty McCreery is best known for his recent Single, "It Matters to Her," and for winning in season 10 of "American Idol."
He's also earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum, and three Gold singles as well as one Platinum and two Gold albums.
Marketing Manager of the Parks Department Samantha Haville said just how excited the community is about having him.
"I think that our community really enjoys country music, so um so far, we've had a lot of positive response since we made the announcement, and I do expect that there is a lot of excitement there, and he also won "American Idol," so that's pretty cool too. So, I do think we will have a really great response from the community," she said.
The concert will occur Thursday, August 17th at 7:30 PM. The gates will open at 6.
Fan club and stadium table pre-sale tickets started at noon today until 10 PM, and will continue tomorrow.
General tickets will be on sale Monday.
For more ticket sale information, click here.