Scotty McCreery coming to Loeb Stadium in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Country music star Scotty McCreery will be performing at Loeb Stadium later this summer.
The concert is part of McCreery's "Damn Strait Tour," named after the country singer's fifth consecutive No. 1 hit.
One of the highlight's of McCreery's concert is playing his current single, "It Matters To Her," which was released in 2021.
That song has achieved new heights recently by becoming the country artist's fastest rising single of his career.
The concert will take place on August 17 at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.
McCreery is also known for hits such as "You Time", "This Is It", and "Five More Minutes."