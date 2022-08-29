School bus rampage remains under investigation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police and school officials continued to assess damage Monday after a joy ride rampage over the weekend involving six school buses.

Detectives believe vandals jumped a fence near Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle schools, where Tippecanoe School Corp. stores several decommissioned buses, then stole keys hidden inside the vehicles.

PHOTO GALLERY: Photos showing damage to buses and playground Additional photos of the damage caused over the weekend to TSC buses and property.

"We arrived Sunday morning," TSC Communications Coordinator Sue Scott says. "First thing I saw was the playground and it was just devastating."

Police say the bus thieves proceeded to destroy everything in their path.

"We're shocked that someone would do this," Scott says. "Right now, the fencing is easily over $100,000 in damage, plus to the buses and now to the playground."

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says the buses plowed through fencing, rammed into basketball poles, crashed into a playground and even went off-roading.

"Like somebody went on a joy ride and didn't know know what they were doing but absolutely wanted to wreak havoc, be a nuisance, cause a mess and break things, and that's exactly what they did," he says.

For now, the playground remains closed.

"We're still assessing the damage and we want all the playground equipment to be inspected before we reopen it," Scott says, "just for everyone's safety."

The bus thefts and extensive damage remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call 765-423-9321.

"I know our detectives are working hard with the schools making contact with people in the area to see if anybody had surveillance cameras so we can get some leads, run those things down and bring this to a quick resolution," Goldsmith says.