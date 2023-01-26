 Skip to main content
...Strong Gusty Winds Friday...

A tight pressure gradient within a deepening surface low pressure
across the Great Lakes will lead to gusty winds Friday. The main
timing for gusty winds will be between late morning through early
evening Friday. Southerly winds between 15 to 20 mph around
daybreak will increase and begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
Winds will continue to be gusting to 35 mph through the evening
hours but turning southwesterly. Shortly after sunset Friday winds
will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

school bus generic

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over.

The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery.

The students were taken to school on a different bus. No one was hurt.

Other bus drivers chipped in to finish the route. The accident caused slight delays in school arrival times.

Thackery says a rumor is spreading about the bus fully tipping over or rolling.

He wants parents to know that's not true.

