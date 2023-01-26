School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over.
The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery.
The students were taken to school on a different bus. No one was hurt.
Other bus drivers chipped in to finish the route. The accident caused slight delays in school arrival times.
Thackery says a rumor is spreading about the bus fully tipping over or rolling.
He wants parents to know that's not true.