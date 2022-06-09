School breakfast, lunch prices expected to rise in Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Students and parents can expect school breakfast and lunch prices to rise next school year.
At the same time, the federal government's universal free meal program is set to end. The program was rolled out during the pandemic but wasn't extended.
According to Tippecanoe School Corp.'s Director of Nutrition Lori Shofroth Cords, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and inflation are to blame for more expensive school breakfasts and lunches.
"This upcoming year, we already know fuel surcharges are hitting us from our prime vendor. We also know that products can be anywhere from 10-20% higher than what they were in past," Cords said. "It does increase the cost of lunch. ... I do not want to have to do that to parents and families. However, for food service, since we're self-sufficient, it is an absolute must."
School lunches at TSC could cost as much as $2.50 next school year, while lunches at West Side schools could cost as much as $3.25.
News 18 reached out to Lafayette schools but hasn't heard back.