School back in session after gym fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Classes are back in session at St. James Lutheran School in Lafayette after a Sunday evening fire in the school's gym cancelled classes Monday.
The fire started in the gym's mechanical room. It stayed contained there because of the room's cement walls.
That room also housed athletic wear and equipment for the school's 142 students.
The Lafayette Fire Department is still determining the cause of the fire as of the publication of this article. But, the kids can still play their fall sports in a different location.
"Our parochial school system supports each other, loves each other, Morgan Kurtz, St. James' Director of Admissions and Marketing, said. "We are actually able to use Lafayette Christian's gymnasium for our volleyball practices."
Administrators are now looking ahead to secure practice and play spaces for the school's winter sports.
"We're going to get creative," Kurtz told News 18. "There are lessons here that the children will see how to overcome tragedy. There's going to be another way."
A cleanup crew worked Tuesday to get the rest of the water off the gym floor.
The school is now waiting for their insurance provider to determine the extent of the damage.