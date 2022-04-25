Scholars from war-torn Ukraine seek refuge at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is hosting more than 20 scholars displaced by Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
One of those scholars shared her story with News 18 as she navigates her way to the United States.
After intense shelling near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and a massive refugee crisis, Yaryna Borenko finds herself in Poland.
"My family is safe and the people who are close to me, they have something to do," Borenko says. "A lot of my friends and good colleagues are in army now."
The war-torn country isn't far removed from Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014.
"It's second time," Borenko says. "You know what to expect but you understand many people will not come back."
Borenko, who studies human rights and citizenship, is one of several displaced scholars invited to Purdue for a year of refuge and research.
Prof. Chris Yeomans, philosophy department head, is her academic host.
"We're not a military organization," Yeomans says. "We don't have weapons we can give. Everybody felt like this was a historical injustice that demanded a response and a response appropriate to the kind of institution we are."
As part of the initiative, scholars will get monthly stipends, child care assistance and housing.
"We are going to get an influx of scholars we normally wouldn't see. ... I think those connections are going to be really interesting going forward once the war ends and Ukraine starts to engage in some reconstruction," Yeomans says.
For now, the scale of destruction is massive.
Photos from Borenko show her neighborhood reduced to a warn zone with piles of sandbags, tires and anti-tank obstacles. Videos from other residents show empty grocery store shelves.
"You don't have milk, you don't have bread because deliveries aren't working," Borenko says. "In some districts, the people are really looking for the food."
Borenko arrives this summer but officials admit logistics and travel arrangements won't be easy.
"I have some plan but I don't know how it will work," Borenko says. "I can apply for a visa here in Poland."
"I'm confident we can get it done but that really is a huge administrative, logistical challenge," Yeomans says.
Borenko's looking forward to her time at Purdue but she's just as anxious to come back home.
"The people are just very quickly trying to get back to normal life," Borenko says.
Purdue will also cover visa expenses, round-trip transportation costs and health insurance.
The one-year program could be extended depending on circumstances in Ukraine.