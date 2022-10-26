Schedule Announced for 2023 Purdue Football Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) - The schedule has been set for the 2023 Purdue Football season, as the Big Ten Conference office released next year's slate for all 14 teams Wednesday afternoon. The Boilermakers' 2023 campaign features seven games at Ross-Ade Stadium, the most home games in a season since 2019.
Due to changes made during the 2020 COVID-impacted season, all future schedules that were previously announced by the Big Ten needed to be reorganized, including 2023.
Purdue kicks off the 2023 season at home against Fresno State (Sept. 2), the first meeting on the gridiron between the two programs. One week later (Sept. 9), the Boilermakers travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face Virginia Tech in the first of consecutive ACC matchups. After playing the Hokies on the road, Syracuse makes the trip to West Lafayette (Sept. 16) to close out a home-and-home series.
The Boilermakers end the month of September with back-to-back home games to begin B1G play. Purdue squares off against Wisconsin (Sept. 23) before hosting Illinois in the annual battle for the Cannon Trophy (Sept. 30). The two conference contests wrap up the opening month of the season that features four of Purdue's first five games at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue heads to Iowa to begin October (Oct. 7) followed by a home game against Ohio State (Oct. 14) ahead of an off week (Oct. 21). Following the open weekend, the Boilermakers hit the road for back-to-back contests at Nebraska (Oct. 28) and at Michigan (Nov. 4). The trip to The Big House is Purdue's first since 2011.
Minnesota ventures south to West Lafayette (Nov. 11) before the Boilermakers head north to face Northwestern in their final road game (Nov. 18). The regular season ends in typical fashion, a battle for the Old Oaken Bucket with Purdue hosting the annual in-state matchup (Nov. 26).
The 2023 football season will be the initial season with the Big Ten's recently-announced media rights partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, Peacock and the Big Ten Network. All Purdue games have the chance to be selected and moved to Fridays or other special dates, which will be announced in the near future.
Season ticket renewals and new season ticket orders begin at the end of November. Fans interested in receiving more information about 2023 season tickets, including John Purdue Club membership, can click here.
2023 SCHEDULE
|Sept. 2
|Fresno State
|Sept. 9
|at Virginia Tech
|Sept. 16
|Syracuse
|Sept. 23
|Wisconsin
|Sept. 30
|Illinois
|Oct. 7
|at Iowa
|Oct. 14
|Ohio State
|Oct. 21
|OPEN
|Oct. 28
|at Nebraska
|Nov. 4
|at Michigan
|Nov. 11
|Minnesota
|Nov. 18
|at Northwestern
|Nov. 25
|Indiana