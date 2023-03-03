Scam callers pretending to be Indiana State Police

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following a portion of the
following river in western Indiana...eastern Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.75 to over 3.00 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following
counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Howard,
Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and
Randolph. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central
Indiana, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren.

* WHEN...From 7 AM EST Friday through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of around 2 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Scam callers pretending to be Indiana State Police

  • 0
Indiana State Police warn of impersonator scam calls.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police is warning all residents of Indiana about an ongoing phone scam. A release from them said scammers are using the ISP headquarters number to make these calls.

The caller ID shows up as ISP with the caller threatening the victim for money. The scammer goes on to act as a trooper who is calling about a drug charge pending for the victim in Texas.

If you find yourself to be a victim of a phone scammer it urgent you report it to law enforcement and your bank as well.

"We as the Indiana State Police are never going to call somebody and demand that they give money over the phone." says Sgt. Jeremy Piers of the Lafayette Indiana State Police Post.

ISP wants to remind everyone that never give out personal information such as bank or credit card numbers and other secure details.

Recommended for you