Scam callers pretending to be Indiana State Police

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police is warning all residents of Indiana about an ongoing phone scam. A release from them said scammers are using the ISP headquarters number to make these calls.
The caller ID shows up as ISP with the caller threatening the victim for money. The scammer goes on to act as a trooper who is calling about a drug charge pending for the victim in Texas.
If you find yourself to be a victim of a phone scammer it urgent you report it to law enforcement and your bank as well.
"We as the Indiana State Police are never going to call somebody and demand that they give money over the phone." says Sgt. Jeremy Piers of the Lafayette Indiana State Police Post.
ISP wants to remind everyone that never give out personal information such as bank or credit card numbers and other secure details.