Say goodbye to West Lafayette's last gravel road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This city's last gravel road is set to be paved over.
It's part of yet another construction project on Yeager Road.
This time, it's happening north of Kalberer Road to County Road 500 North.
Crews will pave the road and add sidewalks and walking trails. They will also smooth out two 90 degree turns.
Tippecanoe County highway Executive Director Stewart Kline says the area is ripe for residential and industrial developments.
That's because of its proximity to Purdue Research Park and the fast-growing Harrison High School area.
"It is a high-development area," he says. "Obviously, PRF is right there and there's a lot of residential development, so it's rapidly urbanizing."
The City of West Lafayette is reimbursing Tippecanoe County for some of the work.
That's because 17% of the construction happens within city limits.