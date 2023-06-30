Savannah Bananas make a pit stop in Indianapolis on their Banana World Tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Over at Victory Field everyone was going bananas because internet sensation the Savannah Bananas are in town this weekend. And they're not exactly a conventional baseball team.
In fact, the Bananas changed the game of baseball, to add nine more rules to its game.
A big rule change that was made is that a banana ball game is only two hours long as opposed to a typical game with no limit.
Another interesting rule ultimately has to do with who wins the game. Each inning won is counted as a point. So you just have to outscore your opponent in each inning.
And the rules don't stop there.
Party Animal Tanner Thomas explained, "You can steal first base, batters can't step out of the batter's box, there's no mound visits, no bunting. There are a lot of fun things that we made adjustments for and it's going to be really exciting. "
These different rules are what make the Savannah Bananas, unlike any other team. However, even though the game might look a tad bit different, one thing remains the same.
The players still love playing the game they grew up with.
Banana player Jackson Olson said, “We're always entertaining, but not all of it is entertainment. Not all of it is supposed to be like alright this is going to be just fun, fun fun. Like, the pitcher will do a dance, then he'll have to like to throw a strike 90 miles an hour, and the hitters going to have to hit it. So like when the games are on, like when that ball releases from the pitcher's hand it's a baseball game."
The players on both teams not only play for themselves but for the fans as well. Banana Ball was built on making sure fans have the best experience possible.
And the players try to deliver that every time they step on the field.
Thomas said, “We have fans first entertainment.. That's what this is all about. These kids, if you go to an MLB Game you might get lucky with one or two signatures, but our goal is to sign every person's jersey, baseball, everything out here. But just seeing the smiles on everyone's faces, that's what it's about.”