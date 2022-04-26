Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day of 2022.
The CDC says 50,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year because they get into prescription drugs.
IU Health is encouraging people to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of their prescriptions.
IU Health Emergency Department Pharmacy Resident Alex Ponce said it's important to go through your old and unneeded medications because it could help save someone's life.
"By getting these medications out of the house, it makes the home a much safer place and kind of helps to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of these exposures," Ponce explained.
The Lafayette Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Drug Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County to host a drug take back event Saturday, April 30.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can drop off your unused medication at the Lafayette Police Department Training Center at 1301 South Street.
Officers and staff will be on hand to accept expired and unused prescription pills, needles, and veterinary medicines.
For other ways to safely dispose of old and unused medications, click .
If you or someone has accidentally taken an old or unused medication and need help, click here.