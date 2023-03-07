Saturday funeral for Indiana trooper killed by fleeing car

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Tuesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Saturday funeral for Indiana trooper killed by fleeing car

  • 0
Indiana state police

Indiana State Police 

 Moore, Rondrell

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police announced Monday that the funeral for a trooper killed in the line of duty will be held Saturday at a northeastern Indiana high school.

The funeral for Master Trooper James Bailey will begin at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School, police said, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, died Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car while setting stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn to stop a man fleeing police, authorities said. He was struck by the car that was fleeing police. He died later that day at a hospital.

The driver of the fleeing car, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, police said.

