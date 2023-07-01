Sasha Stefanovic discusses new role with the Purdue men’s basketball team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — How to get the fans at Mackey Arena loud? Shoot like Sasha.
Sasha Stefanovic made 226 career three-pointers while he was a Boilermaker, which is the seventh most in Purdue’s history.
The Crown Point Indiana Native played overseas for a year, before announcing in March that he was retiring.
From sharpshooter to the sidelines. Sasha Stefanovic is back in West Lafayette and is taking on a new role with the Purdue men’s basketball team.
“I wanted to try to do something in, obviously, the basketball world, but something different than playing, obviously,” Stefanovic said. “So I’m excited to get this new chapter started and see how it goes and see how I like it and go from there.”
Head Coach Matt Painter initially offered him a graduate assistant position, but Stefanovic wasn’t ready to be done playing basketball.
After thinking things over, he reached back out to his former coach and accepted a role as Director of Player Personnel, where he will be primarily helping with the offense.
“I think he’ll be great just because he has a feel, you know, he’s been through it,” Painter said. “You know, he was here for five years. You know, he had every role. You know, he redshirted. You know, he averaged eight, nine minutes his freshman year, didn’t play all the time, especially when Kline and Carson got it going there down the stretch. And then he was a three-year starter. He had a year where he was lights out on the road shooting threes. He had a year where he struggled shooting from three. He really knows our offense. So I just think just from being and having the success that he did and some of the ups and downs.”
“I love, obviously, the offensive side of the ball and everything that comes with it and sets and schematics and learning how different players are most effective,” Stefanovic said.
After the Boilers struggled from beyond the arc last season, Stefanovic said he wants to help the guys with their confidence.
“I think we have a lot of players that can shoot the ball and I know they have the capability of doing it, so somehow, some way, if I’m able to relay that confidence to the guys and little tiny things that I know help me with mechanics and techniques or whatever it may be, I think that’s going to be important for myself to help these guys out,” Stefanovic said.
Stefanovic is excited about coaching the talented Purdue squad and said everybody in the building has been really happy that he’s back.
While it’s an adjustment to not be suiting up with the team, he said his one goal stays the same.
“That’s winning a national championship,” said Stefanovic. “I really think that we have the personnel, I think we have the coaching staff, I think everybody in this building is geared towards that goal and I think we have everybody here to do it and I’m really excited to take on that challenge.”