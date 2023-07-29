Sanoussi Kane discusses Purdue's defense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue football Head Coach Ryan Walters and three players were in attendance at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis.
Sports 18 spoke with senior safety Sanoussi Kane at Lucas Oil Stadium about the Boiler’s defense.
The DB room has grown significantly since head coach Ryan Walters got on board. What’s the dynamic of this defense?
“Yeah, I mean, he’s a defense, he’s a DBs coach,” Kane said. “So, you know, he prides himself on having great DBS, so hopefully we’re the next in line for him.”
What’s it like getting to know these new guys? How have they kind of fit into this Purdue team?
“So some of them I already knew,” Kane said. “Me and Salim really grew up together. And me and Marquis, we’ve known each other for years, so it’s kind of like refreshing to have guys that I already knew coming in and all the new guys that came from Ole Miss, they’re great people. So just being able to meet those guys and having fun with those guys, it’s truly been a blessing.”
So this season you’re going up against some tough Big Ten receivers. How excited are you for that challenge?
“I’m excited for it,” Kane said. “If we want to do what we want to do at the professional level, this is what we got to go against every week in NFL. So it’s fun to have it in college before we can take that next step.”
Coach Walters emphasized aggressiveness with this defense and cover zero. How do you guys ensure that no team is going to have any explosive plays?
“We just got to cover,” Kane said. “Everything we’re going to do, we got to make sure that we’re covering the receiver, so get the D line some time to make sure we get a sack. So just make sure we cover.”
You’re a veteran on this team. You’re going to serve as a leader for some guys. What makes this group different from the last few years?
“Just because I was kind of a younger guy, so I had older guys to look up to,” Kane said. “I was just on the phone with Dedrick Mackey earlier. It’s kind of surreal. He was talking about when I was under him. Him, Cory Trice, Simeon Smiley, Brennan Thieneman. And now I’m older, I got Dillon Theineman as my young guy, so it’s been a great experience overall.”
So what have you learned from those older guys that you’re now going to teach guys like Dylan coming into Purdue?
“Just live your routine,” Kane said. “Me and Cory Trice talk all the time, so that’s basically like my big brother. He tells me every time he’s just living his routine. So I’m just trying to teach those guys just to live their routine. But those guys are great. They’ve done a fantastic job since they’ve been here.”
I know you haven’t been on the field at Ross Ade in a while because it is a construction site, but what are you most excited about finally taking the field on Saturdays?
“Just running through the Tiller Tunnel and seeing that student section,” Kane said. “The student section is going to be the first thing we see. So that’s going to be exciting.”