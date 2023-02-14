Samara House First Full-Time Curator Unveils Restorations And New Tour Plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Samara House, a Wright design historical home in West Lafayette, is undergoing a multi-million dollar restoration. Soon, the house will be more open to the public than ever before.
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to walk into a moment in history, the Samara house in West Lafayette will give you the opportunity come April of 2023.
The Samara house has been undergoing restorations for close to a year now. At the beginning of 2023, the home's first full-time curator Nathan Allaire was hired. In his short time with the Frank Lloyd Wright house, Allaire is working to create tours for the public like West Lafayette has never seen before.
“This will really be the first year that Samara will be open full time with regularly scheduled public tours. Tours of Samara have been available in the past as long as the original owner has lived here. But this will be a totally new degree and new chapter for Samara,” Says Allaire.
Electrical components to the house have been upgraded, and the foundation completely restored. But, everything you see inside the house has been reserved to stay the same way it was when the home was built in 1956.
Allaire shares, “Everything here in this house is historic to the home. The furniture, the carpet, the rugs, the pillows, the decorations, the candles even. Everything here is just as Dr. Christian had left it. He never wanted any areas of the house roped off. He didn’t want, you know, special rugs put down for the tours. So you’ll be able to experience the house just as Dr. Christian had wanted you to.”
While the house has been open to the public in the past, Allaire hopes to make tours more readily available. He says he hopes to have tours running at least five days a week, three tours a day.
Tours will now also feature parts of the home that weren’t able to be shown before. That includes bed rooms and the outside terrace.
If just getting a tour of the house is not enough for you, Allaire says the historical home is also looking for volunteers.
“If you’d like to also volunteer here at Samara we are going to be starting up a volunteer program. We’ll be having gardener groups, tour docents and anything that you are interested in here. Historic sights like this have a lot to offer everyone. Whether your interest is in engineering or the arts there’s always something.”
The Samara Wright-designed home will be open for tours starting April 5th of 2023. The house will also have an online reservation system to make a tour appointment some time mid-March of 2023.