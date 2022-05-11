Salvation Army hosts 'Soup, Soap, & Salvation' open house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Salvation Army of Lafayette hosted an open house on Wednesday to celebrate international Salvation Army week.
The event was called 'Soup, Soap, & Salvation,' and the goal was to get the community acquainted with the organization's services, remind people of their mission.
The first goal is to meet human needs, then to restore dignity, and then to invite people to embrace a relationship with Christ. The Salvation Army of Lafayette's Director of Development told News 18 that this order is intentional.
"We feel like no one is going to come to church and get a relationship with Christ if they are hungry, or they can't pay their rent, or they don't have clothing or they can't clothe their children, so we feel like we want to meet those human needs," said Jason Padgett.
International Salvation Army week is May 10 through May 16. The Lafayette facility offers resources such as free STEM programs for kids, a food pantry, and adult assistance programs.
