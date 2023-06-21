Salute to Women honoree Valerie Clark

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, News 18 is wrapping up its series on this year's Salute to Women honorees.
Valerie Clark is one of those women. She's director of operations for Phoenix Paramedic Solutions.
Here is some of what she had to say about herself and her work.
"Pretty much it's more of what we don't do for our community," she says of Phoenix. "Our common purpose is making people feel cared for. Anything we can do in that realm, that's exactly what we do. We bring care to people, whether it be through ambulances, through occupational health services and our quick response team and even our call center, as well. We're available 24/7 for anybody that needs us.'
Clark was also a combat medic in the Army for nine years.
"About half way through those nine years, I became an EMT for on the state side," she says. "If it wasn't for my combat medic history, I would even be in the medical field, because that's what actually got me into it and actually built a lot of my confidence when it came to the EMT side."
