Salute to Women honoree Sallie Fahey

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — All week long, News 18 is recognizing the honorees for this year's Salute to Women celebration.
Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to Greater Lafayette.
Sallie Fahey served as executive director of the county Area Plan Commission. She discusses her long run as head of the APC.
"I am one of those Purdue students that people like to have in the community that came from out of state and never left," she says. "I was at the area planning commission for 47 years with the last 17 as the executive director. So as you know well, our agency is in charge of long range planning for the community, creating a vision of what it should become and seeing that it gets implemented."
