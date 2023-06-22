Salute to Women honoree Jaime Malenchik

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is wrapping up its series recognizing the honorees of this year's Salute to Women celebration.
Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to the community.
Jaime Malenchik is one of those honorees. She's the large power systems division packaging supply chain manager at Caterpillar's Lafayette plant.
In a studio interview with News 18, she talked about a topic very special to her: volunteering.
"I do lots of volunteering work," she says. "I like to give back to our community. I have done everything from women's Habitat for Humanity to cooking dinners for transitional housing to shelving for the women's shelter. There's lots of way to give back to the community and I've done several of those."
