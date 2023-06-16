Salute to Women honoree Ebony Gilbert

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, News 18 is speaking to the honorees for this year's Salute to Women celebration.
Ebony Gilbert is one of those women. She is a counselor at McCutcheon High School.
She talks about a special award she was honored with for helping kids get into college.
"That recognition helps recognize that transition for students," she says. "As a counselor, working with students, diligently helping them determine the best career path for them, walk through those steps to get there, and what they need to do. One of the things I can do is help them through "Students in Action," which inspires them to do service and helps them with their leadership skills. Those students help find their passions and long term interests, and so that's just one way I help them find their niche and walk with them through that next step."
