Salute to Women honoree Courtney Murtaugh

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We continue our series connected to the YWCA's Salute to Women.
Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to the community.
Courtney Murtaugh is one of those women. She's a school counselor in West Lafayette.
She spoke about some of the big challenges right now with kids.
"Some of our challenges is still working through post COVID," she says. "So we are teaching our students to be more connected to the people around them and the community, as well."
In less than a week, all of the honorees will take part in a special Salute to Women event at the Stables Event Center.
