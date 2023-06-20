Salute to Women honoree Cassandra Salazar

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, News 18 is wrapping up its series on this year's Salute to Women honorees.
Cassandra Salazar is one of those women. She's part of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
"Our main goal is to get more Latinos into STEM, specifically engineering, and we do that all ages going from kindergarten all the way up to faculty," she says.
Salazar had this to say about her recent recognition as one of the Salute to Women inductees.
"It is such an honor to even be called that," she says. "It's a very special thing to me. Growing up in the community, I didn't see a lot of people that looked like me being honored in these spaces, so I'm very grateful, and it's a really great experience celebrating this week."
