Salute to Women honoree Angie Klink

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 wants to give a shout out to the honorees for this year's Salute to Women celebration.
Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to the community.
Writer and historian Angie Klink is one of those women.
Klink has advocated for women, minorities, and those needing a voice by telling the untold and buried stories of overlooked groups.
She offers these words of wisdom for all the young women in our community.
"Any of us, any age, can be change makers. So, go for it," she says.
Click here to buy a ticket or become a sponsor of the event.