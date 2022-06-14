Salisbury Street closures starts Tuesday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Summer construction is set to start on Tuesday June 14 for Salisbury Street between Kent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue. The street will be closed to southbound traffic until Friday, July 15, to remove and replace curb lines within the southbound lane.
Also beginning Wednesday, June 15, Salisbury Street between Sycamore Lane and Rainbow Drive will be completely closed to all thru traffic for one day for a storm sewer installation project.
The City of West Lafayette stated drivers should utilize Northwestern Avenue for north and south bound access across town on Wednesday, June 15, to minimize delays along the detour route.