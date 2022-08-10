Sagamore Parkway trail to connect Lafayette, West Lafayette

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials say a hiking and biking path is sorely needed along Sagamore Parkway between Lafayette and West Lafayette. But building one won't be easy.
"We have four different trail projects that are all coming together," Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says.
The main component is a nearly two-mile trail starting on the north side of Sagamore Parkway near Soldier's Home Road in West Lafayette, crossing under the Wabash River bridge, looping up to the sidewalk attached to the south side of bridge, then continuing to North Ninth Street in Lafayette.
Also included: A new parking lot, trail head and boat launch on North River Road underneath the Sagamore bridge, as well as a connector to the Wabash Heritage Trail on the Lafayette side.
Lafayette City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says a big vision is taking shape.
"This particular group of projects is going to really tie this whole area together from a recreational standpoint," he says.
West Lafayette Public Works Director Ben Anderson says it all started in 2016, when when crews demolished and replaced the aging Sagamore bridge over the Wabash River, and added a separated sidewalk for pedestrians to cross.
"It's been a project that's been many years in the works. ... That was the first piece of the puzzle and then we're putting in this next phase, if you will," Anderson says.
Connecting local trail systems to the bridge has been a goal for years.
"Obviously, we have the river that divides us, but it doesn't need to divide us. ... It's a major connector piece to get to the other side," Anderson says.
Whether you're looking to cross the river or float down it, you'll soon have more options.
"You'll be able to get from the West Lafayette trail system or the Lafayette trail system to the river," Grenard says. "You'll be able to use a kayak, a canoe and be able to use the river as a trail, as well."
West Lafayette's trail section will cost $4.2 million, while Lafayette's section will cost $2.7 million. The Wabash River Enhancement Corp. is handling the North River Road Trailhead project at a cost of $2.7 million. Much of the funding is provided by state and federal matching grants.
Construction is expected to start this summer and wrap up next fall. Looking ahead, officials also hope to extend the North Ninth Street trail to Battle Ground.