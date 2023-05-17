Sagamore Parkway is Temporarily Down to One Lane

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Construction of the Sagamore Trail Project has dipped into one of the lanes on Sagamore Parkway.
The Sagamore Trail Project is piece of a master plan to connect West Lafayette and Lafayette without the use of a car.
Construction crews are moving dirt from the top of the hill to the bottom throughout the day. West Lafayette Public Works Director, Ben Anderson, says the fastest, safest, and most efficient way to move it is through the road. They've had to scale the road down to one lane to make this happen which he says has led to more traffic.
Anderson said this is temporary.
"This is only for a couple weeks and then it goes away. This isn't going to be out here for a long period of time," he said. "It's just to move a majority of this dirt from the top of the hill to the bottom of the hill in the most effective way possible to not slow down all the other work that's going on."
The daily road closures should end in three weeks, weather depending. Anderson said there a few different ways people can drive into West Lafayette to avoid the mess.
"With [Interstate] 65 having the work they're doing up at [State Road] 43. That's definitely causing problems with the ramps being down. It's causing a little more traffic through here," he said. "Coming down through state street, you can go across state street bridge, and then obviously the [US] 231 bridge on the south side of West Lafayette that comes 231 to get around town."
He said the trail should be ready to go by mid fall.