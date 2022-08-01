Safety improvements planned intersection near McCutcheon

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Safety improvements are coming around the intersection of Old U.S. 231 and East County Road 500 South near McCutcheon High School.
That's because more students are walking and biking to the school than ever before.
Stewart Kline, executive director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department, says McCutcheon used to be in the middle of nowhere. Now, the school is surrounded by Lafayette's urban sprawl.
Crews will add a mile-long, paved multi-use trail along Old U.S. 231 and signalized pedestrian crossings to McCutcheon and Mayflower Mill Elementary School.
"McCutcheon is becoming an urban school," Kline says. "Harrison is right behind ... so schools are switching to a combination of driving, bus and walking traffic, so now you have to start adding trails and protected crossings."
The project is still in the design phase. Kline says construction will start next summer.